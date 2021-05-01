Short Interest in NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Decreases By 67.1%

NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the March 31st total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,789,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSAV remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 39,090,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,249,539. NSAV has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

NSAV Company Profile

NSAV Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Distribution Corporation, markets and distributes supplement, wellness, and natural remedy products. It provides health and wellness products that include vitamin and mineral supplements, probiotics, and other nutraceuticals health supplements under the Nutra Horizon brand name.

