Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Drops By 49.2%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OMRNY traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.72. 7,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,097. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,994,000 after buying an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 1,446.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OMRNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OMRON in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

