Short Interest in OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Increases By 85.7%

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCM stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $482.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

