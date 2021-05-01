Short Interest in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Increases By 60.3%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

OM stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,715.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013,769 shares of company stock valued at $204,470,390 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $4,160,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

