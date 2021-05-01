Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) Rises By 92.9%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the March 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MAV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. 110,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,284. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $164,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

