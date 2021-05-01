Short Interest in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Expands By 118.9%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,100 shares, an increase of 118.9% from the March 31st total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NEW stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 241,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,541. The firm has a market cap of $313.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. Puxin has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Puxin in the 4th quarter worth $2,421,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Puxin by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 246,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Puxin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Puxin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Puxin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,498 shares during the period. 10.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

