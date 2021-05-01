Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Grows By 89.3%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

RNGR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 22,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,383. The company has a market cap of $88.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $6.18.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.