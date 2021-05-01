Short Interest in Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Drops By 35.7%

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sixty Six Capital stock remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,017. Sixty Six Capital has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six Capital Inc operates as an investment company. It holds investment in a high-performance computing company, as well as focuses in crypto tokens, crypto finance, and other technology sectors. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Sixty Six Capital Inc in April 2021.

