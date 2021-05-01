Short Interest in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Grows By 59.6%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the March 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ SUNW opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. Sunworks has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $29.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SUNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNW. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sunworks by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.