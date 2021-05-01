Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Declines By 61.6%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the March 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of VTTGF stock opened at $270.42 on Friday. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $270.42 and a 12-month high of $270.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.87 and a 200-day moving average of $266.22.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

