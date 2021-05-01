Short Interest in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Increases By 44.0%

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:WDR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,534,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,343. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,145,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $9,760,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

