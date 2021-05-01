Short Interest in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Increases By 141.1%

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 141.1% from the March 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weichai Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Weichai Power stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. Weichai Power has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

