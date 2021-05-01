Short Interest in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Rises By 75.1%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the March 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Weidai stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 350,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,124. Weidai has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

