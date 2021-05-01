Short Interest in Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Declines By 45.0%

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt downgraded Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

