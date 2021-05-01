Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $173.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Several other analysts have also commented on SLAB. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.64.

SLAB stock opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 469.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.43 and a 200 day moving average of $132.51.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091 over the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

