Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Update

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the March 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSLLF shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Siltronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.13. Siltronic has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $175.42.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

