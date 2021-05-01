Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SVBL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 6,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.49. Silver Bull Resources has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

