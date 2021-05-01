Silver Lake Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of World Fuel Services worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth $8,096,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 116,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INT stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,180. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

