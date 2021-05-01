Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,591 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Eaton by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Eaton by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.60. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $145.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

