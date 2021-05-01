Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $3.36 Million in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. The J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 1.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $130.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.80. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

