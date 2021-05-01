Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases 486 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF comprises 2.4% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned about 0.73% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 22,071.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 56,503 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $992,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $482,000.

DWX opened at $39.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

