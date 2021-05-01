Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $678,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 7.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

FAST opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,580 shares of company stock worth $213,125 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

