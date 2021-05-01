Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 24,344 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,344 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

BAC opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.