Simplex Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 2,584 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1,373.9% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 86,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 80,441 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,502,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

