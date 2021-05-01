Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 3,254.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,966,000 after buying an additional 287,855 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 40,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT opened at $102.63 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $97.22 and a 52-week high of $113.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

