Simplex Trading LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 31.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.91 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $62.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52.

