Simplex Trading LLC Has $111,000 Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 1,258.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,148,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000.

NYSEARCA THD opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $60.52 and a 12-month high of $83.55.

