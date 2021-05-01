Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMAT opened at $46.42 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87.

