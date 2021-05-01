Simplex Trading LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $376.94 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $388.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

