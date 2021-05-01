Simplex Trading LLC Sells 4,853 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.94 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

