Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.

NYSE:SHI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,791. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.61 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.5282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

