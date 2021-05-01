SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at KeyCorp

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

SITC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:SITC opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

