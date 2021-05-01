SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

SJW stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 171,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.40%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

