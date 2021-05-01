SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE SJW opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

