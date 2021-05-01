SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

NASDAQ SKYW traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

In other news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

