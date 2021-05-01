Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.88.

SWKS stock traded down $16.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.33. 7,121,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,202. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $96.73 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

