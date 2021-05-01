Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $207.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $16.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.33. 7,121,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,202. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $96.73 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 28.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 12,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

