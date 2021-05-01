SmartCash Price Up 33.9% Over Last 7 Days (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $26.20 million and $2.47 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,666.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.44 or 0.05109449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,005.15 or 0.01743040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.27 or 0.00480820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.98 or 0.00738693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.02 or 0.00572293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00077893 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.31 or 0.00444470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004246 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars.

