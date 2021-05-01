Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,469,463 shares of company stock worth $88,079,591.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth $590,000. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth $209,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth $220,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 6,509.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 51,212.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.