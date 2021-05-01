SnowGem (XSG) Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.