SnowSwap Trading Up 23.7% This Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $570,965.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $34.52 or 0.00059853 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00062918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.71 or 0.00283824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.56 or 0.01077576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00026313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.00727310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,473.81 or 0.99640012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.