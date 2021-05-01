Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

