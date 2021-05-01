SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,500 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the March 31st total of 1,616,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

SoftBank Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.10. 86,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,076. The stock has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFTBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.