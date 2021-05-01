SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$258 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.88 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.21 EPS.

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 884,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,679. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

SWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.