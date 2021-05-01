Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Shares of SAH stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $49.34. 340,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,214. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.