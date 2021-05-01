Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP James A. Harrell III Sells 794 Shares

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

