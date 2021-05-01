Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.41.

NYSE:SHC opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.91. Sotera Health has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

