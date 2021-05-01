Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.80.

NYSE SWX opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.25.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,863,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

