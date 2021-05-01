Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.27. 15,151,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,806,250. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

