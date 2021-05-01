S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Raymond James

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $402.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $408.00.

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $390.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.17. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $281.07 and a 1-year high of $394.93. The company has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

